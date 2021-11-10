Villager Craig Estep takes gavel to lead Sumter County Commission

Villager Craig Estep has taken the gavel to lead the Sumter County Commission.

The Village of Hacienda North resident was nominated Tuesday night for the chairmanship by fellow Commissioner Gary Search, also a Villager. Estep was chosen unanimously to step up from the role of vice chairman. He will serve as the commission chairman for the next year.

Search called on Estep to lead the commission due to the upcoming challenges in the year ahead as the county transitions from the private ambulance service American Medical Response to ambulance services operated by The Villages Public Safety Department and Sumter County Fire Rescue. Search cited Estep’s prior professional career in emergency service, which included flying rescue helicopters.

Estep returned the favor and nominated Search to serve as vice chairman. The Village of Amelia resident won the full support of his fellow commissioners, with the notable exception of Commissioner Doug Gilpin, who voted a firm, “Nay.” Gilpin did so without further comment.

Search and Estep, along with Commissioner Oren Miller, were elected in 2020 in a voter rebellion after a highly unpopular 25 percent tax increase was rammed through by their predecessors, who were tossed from office.

Commissioner Garry Breeden, who passed the chairman’s gavel to Estep, was chosen to serve as the board’s second vice chairman. Breeden was praised for his performance as chairman. It does not appear that Breeden will be seeking re-election next year. Billy Bowles has filed to run for his seat on the commission.