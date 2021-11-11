Villager skips public hearing and refuses to acknowledge problematic roof

A Villager skipped a public hearing this week and is refusing to acknowledge a problematic roof at his home.

The public hearing was held Wednesday afternoon in front of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

The supervisors were presented with photographic evidence of problems at the home at 1013 Vermont Ave. on the Historic Side of The Villages.

A complaint was received Aug. 30 about the roof’s damaged membrane. Community Standards has spoken with the homeowner, Kenneth Jones, on “several occasions.” However, he said he “was not going to take care of the roof” and indicated he would not attend the public hearing.

Jones purchased the manufactured home in 2009 for $69,900.

The VCCDD board unanimously agreed to find Jones in violation of deed compliance rules. He was given seven days to bring the property into compliance. If he fails to bring the property into compliance, he will face a $150 fine followed by $50 daily fines until the problem is remedied.