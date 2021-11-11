70.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, November 11, 2021
type here...

Villager skips public hearing and refuses to acknowledge problematic roof

By Meta Minton

A Villager skipped a public hearing this week and is refusing to acknowledge a problematic roof at his home.

The public hearing was held Wednesday afternoon in front of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

The supervisors were presented with photographic evidence of problems at the home at 1013 Vermont Ave. on the Historic Side of The Villages.

1013 Vermont Avenue
This home at 1013 Vermont Ave. has a damaged roof membrane.

A complaint was received Aug. 30 about the roof’s damaged membrane. Community Standards has spoken with the homeowner, Kenneth Jones, on “several occasions.” However, he said he “was not going to take care of the roof” and indicated he would not attend the public hearing.

Jones purchased the manufactured home in 2009 for $69,900.

The VCCDD board unanimously agreed to find Jones in violation of deed compliance rules. He was given seven days to bring the property into compliance. If he fails to bring the property into compliance, he will face a $150 fine followed by $50 daily fines until the problem is remedied.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Kyle Rittenhouse trial

In a Letter to the Editor, our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South weighs in on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

Racist highway? Are you kidding me?

A Village of Summerhill resident follows up on a previous Letter to the Editor about “racists” highways.

Volunteer and make a difference in the life of a child

A Village of Glenbrook resident in a Letter to the Editor, says that by volunteering you can be the difference needed for a child in a desperate situation.

The Villages does not support recycling

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that manufacturers are stepping up their recycling efforts, but The Villages trash collection does not support such efforts.

How can a highway be racist?

In the ultimate “woke” act, the Biden Administration has determined that some highways are “racist.” A Village of Mallory Square resident explains in a Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos