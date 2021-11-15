Trump signs and flags create negative impression for prospective buyer in The Villages

To the Editor:

My husband and I have lived in The Villages for almost 20 years. When we first moved in, we were so excited to be here. We loved the fact that we had rules to follow due to the covenant we were given at the time of purchase.

Unfortunately, it seems no one follows those rules. We were told we couldn’t even have a realtor’s sign in our yard. I find it a quite strange that that rule is followed, but certain residents think it is just fine to plaster Trump signs all over their yards and houses.

Also, Trump flags are still flying. Do these people realize the election is over! TRUMP LOST! It is time to step up to the plate and have this junk removed. It is making a really bad impression to all prospective buyers of homes in The Villages.

Rita Dirksing

Village of Briar Meadow