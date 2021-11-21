Grand opening date announced for new restaurant at Brownwood

A grand opening date has been announced for a new Hawaiian-style restaurant coming to Brownwood Paddock Square.

Island Fin Poke will be holding a grand opening celebration Dec. 15 at 2752 Brownwood Blvd., next door to the new Villages Cycles location.

The Island Fin Poke chain of restaurants was established in 2016. Area locations can be found at Winter Springs, Lake Mary and Orlando.

The restaurants offer a “cool-casual environment,” and a beach-themed decor. The menu includes homemade sauces, 25 toppings, and “sustainably sourced fish.”