Thank you to sister and her husband for helping out with mother

To the Editor:
I would like to thank my sister Marcia Gould and her husband Jim for taking care of mom. Giving up their time from all the fun activities they miss. I am so grateful and thankful they live here.
Rhonda Alford
Village of Sabal Chase
To the Editor:
I would like to thank my sister Marcia Gould and her husband Jim for taking care of mom. Giving up their time from all the fun activities they miss. I am so grateful and thankful they live here.
Rhonda Alford
Village of Sabal Chase
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.