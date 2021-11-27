67.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, November 27, 2021
Connecticut woman enters plea in absentia in intoxicated outburst in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Jeanne Verbanic
Jeanne Verbanic

A Connecticut woman has entered a plea in absentia in connection with an intoxicated outburst in The Villages.

Jeanne Verbanic, 45, entered a plea of no contest to a charge of resisting arrest earlier this month in Sumter County Court. She was fined $300 and must pay additional court costs.

She was arrested by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies Aug. 20 after a taxi driver called 911 to report that the Norwalk, Conn. native had attacked him in the Village of Pinellas.

A deputy spotted Verbanic on the sidewalk not far from the Perdido Villas. The deputy attempted to make contact with her, but she pushed him away and refused to comply with his commands. She walked away and began “yelling profanities.” When deputies attempted to place her in handcuffs, Verbanic began “violently thrashing her body on the ground.” She also tried to kick the deputies. She was placed in a squad car where she continued to kick the door and yell profanities.

EMS responded to the scene, but Verbanic refused medical treatment.

She was arrested on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. The more serious charge was dropped and she entered the no contest plea to the misdemeanor charge.

