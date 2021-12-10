81.8 F
The Villages
Friday, December 10, 2021
By Staff Report
Doris J Radtke, after an extended illness, went home to be with her Lord on December 6, 2021. Born Doris Hansen, she was raised in Queens, New York with her sister Alice. She married Bob Radtke in 1951 and will be missed by her two children, Robert and Christine, as well as her extended family. An active community member, she was involved with her church, the Ocala theatre, the North Lake soup kitchen and hosted bible study in her home for many years. Generous with her time, she contributed to knitting hats for soldiers and for the homeless. She was a faithful church member and LOVED her grandchildren! And they adored her! A shining example of a Christian woman and a life well lived. She had a great sense of fun and made a fantastic cheesecake.

A celebration of her life will be held at 9 AM December 10 at Heirs- Baxley funeral home, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favorite charity.

We’ll miss you, Mom!

