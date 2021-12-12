Surprised at extra ambulance charge

To the Editor:

I had the misfortune of needing an ambulance last month.

I got the bill yesterday and was very surprised there was the charge of the ambulance plus another separate charge for the ambulance mileage of over $100. I know it is what it is, but it seemed the mileage would have been included in the ambulance charge. Who knew? Probably everyone but me.

We’ve used an ambulance service twice since we moved here 12 years ago and it could of been on the first ride and I just didn’t pay attention.

Just a petty grumble from a Villager who is not drunk, a criminal or cares what political party anyone is affiliated with. It is just an observation. Have a marvelous day everyone

Jacqueline Chenault

Village of Hadley