Recreation Plantation man arrested after allegedly exposing sexual organs

A Recreation Plantation man has been arrested after allegedly exposing his sexual organs at a public park.

The Ocala Police Department this week announced the arrests of several men involved in lewd activities at Scott Springs Park. Among those snared in the investigation was 36-year-old Garrick Richard Ortman, who lives in the RV park on County Road 466 in Lady Lake.

He was arrested Sunday on a Marion County warrant charging him with exposure of sexual organs. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

The Ocala Parks and Recreation Department had been receiving complaints about “subjects engaging in sexual activity in their vehicles and witnessing two males laying on the ground next to each other in the wooded trails,” according to an arrest report. There had been debris left behind including personal lubricant bottles, paper towels and White Claw alcoholic beverage cans. Surveillance cameras were set up to try to find the perpetrators.

One of the cameras on Nov. 11 captured images of a man believed to be Ortman. He was caught on camera masturbating for four minutes and “hugging and kissing” another suspect, also arrested as a result of the investigation.