Friday, December 17, 2021
Yorkie from Village of Belvedere confides wish list during visit with Santa

By Staff Report

Jake, a Yorkie from the Village of Belvedere, confided his wish list in a recent visit with Santa Claus.

Jake recently paid a visit to Santa Claus

The 13-year-old dog belongs to Claudia and Jerry Blake.

Let’s see a photo of your holiday pet. Send a picture to [email protected].

