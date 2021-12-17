Yorkie from Village of Belvedere confides wish list during visit with Santa

Jake, a Yorkie from the Village of Belvedere, confided his wish list in a recent visit with Santa Claus.
The 13-year-old dog belongs to Claudia and Jerry Blake.
Let’s see a photo of your holiday pet. Send a picture to [email protected].
