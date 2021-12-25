Lady Lake Police Department says goodbye to former Officer of the Year

The Lady Lake Police Department is saying goodbye to a former Officer of the Year who is wrapping up a long law enforcement career.

Sgt. Ron Michaud is retiring at the end of this month.

He started his law enforcement career as a Maine State trooper and retired after 20 years of service. He then went to work with the Town of Kittery Maine Police Department and retired from the Town of Kittery.

Ten years ago, he moved to Florida and he was hired by the Lady Lake Police Department.

He showed no signs of slowing down and distinguished himself while serving in the Lady Lake Police Department.

• In 2014, he shared the Officer of the Year honor with Detective Butch Perdue. They were saluted for investigating the death of a little girl and a purse-snatching at the TJ Maxx store at Rolling Acres Plaza. Their work ultimately resulted in a guilty verdict in the little girl’s death and the purse snatcher was apprehended.

• In 2017, he was presented with the Lifesaving Award after he performed chest compressions on an elderly woman in distress at a local restaurant.

• Michaud was presented with a second Lifesaving Award in 2018 after he helped save the life of man who collapsed at a Walgreens.