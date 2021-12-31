81.4 F
The Villages
Friday, December 31, 2021
Villager’s son arrested after allegedly threatening mother over TV volume

By Meta Minton
Keith Barnum
Keith Barnum

A Villager’s son was arrested after allegedly threatening his mother over the volume of the television in their living room.

Keith Nicholas Barnum, 43, had the TV on “at a very loud volume” at about 3 a.m. Wednesday at the home he shares with his mother at 730 Roseapple Ave. in the Village of Silver Lake, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Barnum’s mother came out of her bedroom and asked her son to turn down the volume.

Barnum, who had been drinking, told his mother she “needed to go back to her bedroom and stay there.” He pulled out a folding razor knife and threatened to kill her.

She grabbed her phone, fled to her bedroom and locked herself in the bathroom. She dialed 911.

Police arrived and took Barnum into custody. He had the folding razor knife in the pocket of his shorts. His mother showed police texts he had sent to her, threatening to kill her.

He was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and intimidation. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $20,000 bond.

Barnum has a long history of arrests. Most recently, he was arrested in February at Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square. He had been arrested in January 2021 in another disturbance at the square.

Barnum has a tattoo which reads, “Dear Mom, You have given me life and in return, I have given you Hell. Please forgive me for my sins. Love, Keith.”

Keith Barnum’s tattoo.

In 2018, he was arrested after crashing his mother’s car.

Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

