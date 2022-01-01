67.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, January 1, 2022
Seat saving surges at town squares during snowbird season

By Staff Report

At lunchtime, you can see the cushions, towels and ribbons begin popping up on the plastic chairs at the town squares in The Villages.

At the same time, privately owned chairs are being set up in spots that will guarantee prime viewing of the evening’s entertainment. Even though the nightly entertainment begins at 5 p.m., seat saving begins hours before the nightly act takes the stage.

At 2 p.m. Friday seats were lined up in “reserved” positions at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square.

Saving seats at town squares is forbidden. But for years, Villagers have grudgingly abided by an unsanctioned code by which ribbons, rope, crime scene tape and cushions have been used to reserve seats.

The official policy is as follows:

While personal folding chairs are allowed at events on the squares, the setting up and leaving of chairs prior to 3 p.m. is prohibited. If you are using the chairs provided, seat saving is not permitted prior to the beginning of entertainment, unless a member of your party remains with your seats. Do not block walkways and be courteous towards others to ensure safe passage by all.

A man saves a seat shortly before 2 p.m. Friday at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square.

The town squares at Spanish Springs, Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood have been packed in recent weeks thanks to the combination of snowbirds, holiday visitors and spectacular weather. Seat-saving can be a annoying aspect of an evening at the square.

Tell us about your seat-saving experience, good or bad, at [email protected].

