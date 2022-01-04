63.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, January 4, 2022
Speeding Wildwood teen nabbed with open liquor and marijuana

By Meta Minton
Devonte Jay Patterson
Devonte Jay Patterson

A speeding Wildwood teen was nabbed with open liquor and marijuana.

Devonte Jay Patterson, 19, was driving a blue 2014 Dodge Dart four-door Monday night on County Road 466 when he was caught on radar traveling at 51 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A traffic stop was initiated at East County Road 462 and County Road 235A.

When the deputy approached the vehicle the “strong odor” of burnt marijuana was detected. Patterson admitted he had been smoking marijuana a few minutes prior to the traffic stop.

An open Clubtails Long Island Iced Tea beverage was found in the car’s cupholder. It was still cold to the touch. A second unopened container of the same beverage was found in the back seat.

A vape-style smoking device containing a vial of gold oil was also found in the vehicle. The substance was determined to be THC oil.

Patterson was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug equipment and unlawful possession of liquor by a person under the age of 21. He was also ticketed on an open container charge.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $4,500 bond.

