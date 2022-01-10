62.9 F
The Villages
Monday, January 10, 2022
Deputy forced to break pickup’s window during arrest of DUI suspect

By Meta Minton
Wyatt James Glenn

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was forced to break a pickup truck’s window during the arrest of a drunk driving suspect.

A deputy was on patrol at 1:16 a.m. Sunday when he observed a white Ford F150 pickup on County Road 462 near County Road 475 in Wildwood. The vehicle’s engine was running, its headlights were on and the brake lights were activated, according to an arrest report from the sheriff’s office.

The driver, later identified as 23-year-old Wyatt James Glenn of Oxford, was asleep and had his foot on the brake. Deputies knocked on the window and attempted to wake up Glenn. However, he was “unresponsive.” All of the vehicle’s doors were locked and there was an unopened can of Michelob Ultra beer in the console’s cup holder.

When Glenn woke up, he refused to roll down the window and tried to honk the horn. He also did not obey commands to put the truck in park. He opened the beer and attempted to drink it.

A deputy used a tool to break the pickup’s window. The deputy put the truck in park and turned off the ignition.

When Glenn got out of the truck, he was “unable to stand on his own.” He admitted he had consumed “a lot” of alcohol. He refused to participate in field sobriety exercises and would not provide a breath sample.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest. He was also ticketed for an open container violation. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

