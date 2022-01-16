59.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 16, 2022
Red-Shouldered Hawk Perched On Pin At Chula Vista Executive Golf Course

By Staff Report

This red-shouldered hawk was perched on the pin of the second hole at the Chula Vista Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Bill Dye from Caledonia Terrace for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

What is wrong with Superintendent Rick Shirley?

A Bushnell resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders what is wrong with Sumter County School Superintendent Rick Shirley? The school board is set to vote Tuesday on approval of the book, “The Naked Roommate.”

No more denial of Jan. 6 insurrection

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident says there can be no more denial of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Facts about the perjury arrests of commissioners are starting to emerge

A Village of Winifred resident, in a Letter to the Editor offers theories about the arrests of two Sumter County commissioners.

Supreme Court right to block Biden’s dystopian mandate  

In a Letter to the Editor, Congressman Daniel Webster applauds the U.S. Supreme Court for striking down President Biden’s vaccine mandate.

President Biden working tirelessly to protect Americans from COVID-19

A Democratic official takes aim at ani-vaxxers and praised the Biden Administration for working to protect Americans from COVID-19.

