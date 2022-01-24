On Monday, January 3, 2022, Clinton Carl Kasma, loving husband and father of four, passed away peacefully at age 89. Clint was born in New York Mills, MN Sept. 29, 1932. He is survived by his loving wife, Janice Kasma, and his adored daughters, Leslie (Jack) Wynn, Karla Lescarbeau, Kristin (David) Hendrickson, and Donelle (Joseph) Kasma-Novick. Also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Cory (Chelsey) Illies, Christian Illies, Jocelyn Lescarbeau, Luc Lescarbeau, Carly Hendrickson, and Greta Hendrickson; and his sister, Joyce Schwartz. Preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Florence Kasma, and his brother Kenneth Kasma. Clint raised his family in Little Falls, MN and Minnetonka, MN. He enjoyed a wonderful retirement with Janice in both The Villages, Fl and in their beloved cabin on Rainy Lake, Ontario, Canada. Clinton loved learning at the University of MN. After attaining his teaching degree, he then went on to a Master’s degree in Educational Psychology, and with his PhD work he became an Administator and District Chair in Hopkins Schools. All through his career, his passion to help students brought him to not only write curriculum, but write grants and bring innovative education programs To Hopkins Schools. As early as 1978 Clint already was recognized as the Special Needs Teacher of the Year in high school vocational programs. His enjoyment in nature, deer hunting, conservation, and fishing was shared with many. He was in his element when he combined his compassion for struggling students and the outdoors as an instructor in Outward Bound. As Clint’s career was very fulfilling, where he really beamed with pride was in his unconditional love for his family. He was always paying attention and thoughtful in his words and actions. His support and love were felt, whether it was supporting his wife Janice’s design skills and paintings, his daughters’ career accomplishments as well as bringing their own children into the world. Clint’s love was never hidden. Watching his grandchildren develop and grow into individual adults with unique strengths truly touched his heart and was felt by all of them. He was a tender and strong cornerstone in all his relationships and communities. Clint’s impact will be felt for many years to come.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 26th, 4-7 pm at the Hopkins Center for the Arts, 1111 Mainstreet, Hopkins, MN 55343.