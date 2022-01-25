47.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
type here...

Phyllis A. Laxen

By Staff Report
Phyllis A. Laxen
Phyllis A. Laxen

Phyllis A. Laxen of The Villages passed away peacefully on December 23, 2021. She was born January 8, 1937 in Braintree, Massachusetts. Phyllis was very artistic and came from a musical family. Her father was a professional drum player. Phyllis was an incredible dancer and taught dance at Arthur Murray’s in NYC. She could play the drums and piano and enjoyed painting. Her beautiful water colors are displayed throughout her home. Phyllis changed careers throughout her life; besides teaching dance she drove a school bus, owned and operated a barber shop. She was a member of AA for 45 years and did some charity work as “Peek-a-Boo” the clown. She enjoyed her weekly card games and was in a bowling league years ago. But her major passion was playing Bingo!

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

League of Women Voters’ Letter to the Editor is spot on

A Village of Pennecamp resident believes that a Letter to the Editor from a local leader of the League of Women Voters is spot on.

The death of local government

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident mourns the death of local government.

Spanish Springs needs better restaurants

A Jasper Villas resident contends that Spanish Springs is suffering and it needs better restaurants. Read her Letter to the Editor.

LWV responds to editorial in The Villages Daily Sun

An official with the League of Women Voters responds to Sunday’s editorial in The Villages Daily Sun alleging a measure placed on the 2022 ballot will limit voting rights. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Harold Schwartz would find it unacceptable

A Del Webb Spruce Creek resident who has supported shops and restaurants in The Villages for 22 years, says founder Harold Schwartz would find shuttering the Rialto Theater “unacceptable.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos