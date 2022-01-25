Phyllis A. Laxen of The Villages passed away peacefully on December 23, 2021. She was born January 8, 1937 in Braintree, Massachusetts. Phyllis was very artistic and came from a musical family. Her father was a professional drum player. Phyllis was an incredible dancer and taught dance at Arthur Murray’s in NYC. She could play the drums and piano and enjoyed painting. Her beautiful water colors are displayed throughout her home. Phyllis changed careers throughout her life; besides teaching dance she drove a school bus, owned and operated a barber shop. She was a member of AA for 45 years and did some charity work as “Peek-a-Boo” the clown. She enjoyed her weekly card games and was in a bowling league years ago. But her major passion was playing Bingo!