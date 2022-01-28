Beatrice Ouellette Dubois, 81, of The Villages, Florida, went to be with her Lord on January 22, 2022, surrounded by loved ones after a long courageous battle with cancer. Beatrice was born on May 18, 1940, to Marguerite and Roderick Ouellette in Eagle Lake, Maine. She graduated Mount Mercy High School, Waterville, Maine in 1958, and earned her Bachelor’s in Education at the University of Maine Fort Kent and a Masters from Lesley College, Cambridge, MA. She started her teacher career at Loring Air Force Base, Limestone, Maine, and continued to teach in Maine Schools for over 34 years. As a passionate educator Bea loved making a difference as a teacher and principal. She married Carlton Dubois, in 1961. They had 4 children Carl T., Michelle, Todd, and Jason. During their retirement they enjoyed traveling and moved to The Villages, FL in 2005. A special expression of thanks is extended to Cornerstone Hospice Staff for all the loving support and care shown to Bea and the family during this most difficult time. Bea loved spending time with family and friends. She was an avid card player and was a wonderful dancer. Bea was predeceased by parents, Marguerite and Roderick Ouellette, her brother Kenneth Ouellette, and grandchild Jacob Dubois. She is survived by her remaining 6 brothers and sisters, husband and children, 11 Grand Children and 7 Great Grand Children. Visitation will be held at Hiers-Baxley on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 from 6-8 PM with a wake service being held at 7:30 PM. Services will be held at St. Mark’s the Evangelist on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 10:00 AM. A memorial mass and interment will take place July 1, 2022 in Maine .