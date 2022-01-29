Richard L. Murray, 69, passed away peacefully in his home in The Villages, FL on January 20th, 2022. “Murray”, as he was affectionately called by his friends, was born on July 14, 1952 in Charlevoix, Michigan. Rick moved to Florida in 1983 to begin a long career working in construction for The Villages® community. Rick will be remembered as a dedicated husband, loving father, revered colleague and wonderful friend. Rick is survived by wife Collette Murray (married 37 years), his son Nathan Murray (wife Molly, their children: Shamyra, Cash, Declan and Skyy) of Grand Rapids, MI and his two daughters, Nicole Murray of Grand Rapids, MI and Erica Murray of Oxford, FL. The family will be having a private celebration of life to scatter his ashes on Beaver Island, MI this summer.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Buffalo Scholarship Foundation, 350 Tatonka Terrace, The Villages, FL 32162 in memory of Rick Murray for scholarships to be presented to students participating in The Villages Charter School Construction Academy.