39 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, January 29, 2022
type here...

Richard L. Murray

By Staff Report
Richard L. Murray
Richard L. Murray

Richard L. Murray, 69, passed away peacefully in his home in The Villages, FL on January 20th, 2022. “Murray”, as he was affectionately called by his friends, was born on July 14, 1952 in Charlevoix, Michigan. Rick moved to Florida in 1983 to begin a long career working in construction for The Villages® community. Rick will be remembered as a dedicated husband, loving father, revered colleague and wonderful friend. Rick is survived by wife Collette Murray (married 37 years), his son Nathan Murray (wife Molly, their children: Shamyra, Cash, Declan and Skyy) of Grand Rapids, MI and his two daughters, Nicole Murray of Grand Rapids, MI and Erica Murray of Oxford, FL. The family will be having a private celebration of life to scatter his ashes on Beaver Island, MI this summer.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Buffalo Scholarship Foundation, 350 Tatonka Terrace, The Villages, FL 32162 in memory of Rick Murray for scholarships to be presented to students participating in The Villages Charter School Construction Academy. | Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home of Lady Lake, Florida.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Talk about fake news!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident points to “fake news” published in The Villages Daily Sun.

DeSantis not fit to be governor

A reader from Ocala contends that Ron DeSantis is not fit to be governor, as evidenced by his recent decisions with regard to fighting the spread of COVID-19 in Florida. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Are liberals really smarter?

The burning question this week appears to be whether liberals are smarter than conservatives. A Village of Santo Domingo resident weighs in with an opinion.

Has the government and media been telling some lies about COVID-19?

Has the government and media been telling some lies about COVID-19? A Village of Rio Grande resident has a theory.

Letter to the Editor was a study in misinformation

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes on previous letter writer and chastises his “misinformation.”

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos