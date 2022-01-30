Churchill Street Recreation Center shuffleboard courts closed

The Churchill Street Recreation Center shuffleboard courts will be closed for resurfacing until further notice.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Churchill Street Recreation Center at (352) 751-6200.
