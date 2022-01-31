68.8 F
The Villages
Monday, January 31, 2022
DUI suspect estimates he had consumed 35 bottles of Corona beer

By Meta Minton
Kevin Omar Garcia
A drunk driving suspect found sleeping in his pickup truck estimated he had consumed 35 bottles of Corona beer.

Kevin Omar Garcia, 27, of Ocala, was slumped over the wheel of his white pickup when he was found at about 8 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Winners Circle and Griffin View Drive, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The vehicle was in drive and the keys were in the ignition.

An officer loudly knocked on the truck’s window “numerous times,” but the native of Honduras did not wake up, the report said. Garcia eventually awoke and turned off the truck. He told police he had been drinking alcohol at a friend’s house and was tired so he pulled over to the side of the road. He was asked how much he’d had to drink and estimated he had consumed “35 bottles” of Corona beer.

Garcia provided breath samples that registered .140 and .160 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

