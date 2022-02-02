Fighting to secure our border

Illegal border apprehensions in December were the worst on record, a 142 percent increase from December 2020, according to the latest report from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). CBP also reported 461 pounds of deadly fentanyl and 11,118 pounds of methamphetamine seized at the southern border in December.

I am demanding answers from President Biden and his administration about the secret resettlement of illegal immigrants in Florida. I’ve also asked U.S Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland for a full accounting of the administration’s actions following reports of flights carrying illegal immigrants have secretly landed in Florida. Last year, I offered an amendment requiring COVID-19 mitigation plan at our border and directing the Government Accountability Office to conduct a review to ensure best practices are being followed. Unfortunately, Democrats unanimously opposed my amendment.

I have also sponsored legislation that would secure our border. I will keep advocating for and supporting policies that secure our borders and reforms our immigration laws. With Nancy Pelosi and Democrats in control of the House, we cannot issue subpoenas or force the hand of the Administration on these deplorable and failed policies. Hopefully, next year Republicans will be in majority and thus have control of the oversight tools to hold the Biden Administration accountable. This is one of my top priorities and I will continue to advocate using the power of the purse to prohibit this lawless administration from continuing these actions.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.