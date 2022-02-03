Robert Morgan Peters, PhD, age 93, died peacefully with his wife and daughter Robyn by his side on Saturday, January 29, 2022, in the Freedom Pointe Healthcare Center, The Villages, Florida. Robert was born on January 31, 1928, in Spencer, Iowa, to parents Julius N. Peters and Mary G. Peters. He graduated from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minnesota with a doctorate degree in Business Education. In 1966, he moved to Maryland and accepted a position as a professor at the University of Maryland, where he worked for more than 32 years. Robert was a great family man and a loving father. He married Jean in 1953 and the couple had four children together. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Jean Peters, of The Villages; his sister, Mary Elyn Pierce, of Mankato, Minnesota; his daughter, Robyn Peters Wallace, of Taylors, South Carolina; his son, Robert M. Peters, II, of North Potomac, Maryland and his wife JoAnn; his daughter, Kathleen Peters Blum, of Atlanta, Georgia and her husband Robert Blum; and his son, Dana H. Peters, of Mount Laurel, New Jersey and his wife Kelli; and his grandchildren, Steven Wallace, Christopher Wallace, Megan Wallace, Robert M. Peters, III, Joseph Blum, Matthew Blum, Luke Peters and Kyle Peters; and great grandchildren, Lincoln Muller, Ayla Muller, and Emilia Blum. A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 8:30 AM at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church in The Villages. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida with Military Honors.

Memorial donations can be sent to JDRF, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at jdrf.org in Robert’s name. | Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory, Lady Lake. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert Morgan Peters PhD, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.