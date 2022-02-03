57.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, February 3, 2022
type here...

Robert Morgan Peters PhD.

By Staff Report
Robert Morgan Peters, PhD.
Robert Morgan Peters, PhD.

Robert Morgan Peters, PhD, age 93, died peacefully with his wife and daughter Robyn by his side on Saturday, January 29, 2022, in the Freedom Pointe Healthcare Center, The Villages, Florida. Robert was born on January 31, 1928, in Spencer, Iowa, to parents Julius N. Peters and Mary G. Peters. He graduated from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, Minnesota with a doctorate degree in Business Education. In 1966, he moved to Maryland and accepted a position as a professor at the University of Maryland, where he worked for more than 32 years. Robert was a great family man and a loving father. He married Jean in 1953 and the couple had four children together. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Jean Peters, of The Villages; his sister, Mary Elyn Pierce, of Mankato, Minnesota; his daughter, Robyn Peters Wallace, of Taylors, South Carolina; his son, Robert M. Peters, II, of North Potomac, Maryland and his wife JoAnn; his daughter, Kathleen Peters Blum, of Atlanta, Georgia and her husband Robert Blum; and his son, Dana H. Peters, of Mount Laurel, New Jersey and his wife Kelli; and his grandchildren, Steven Wallace, Christopher Wallace, Megan Wallace, Robert M. Peters, III, Joseph Blum, Matthew Blum, Luke Peters and Kyle Peters; and great grandchildren, Lincoln Muller, Ayla Muller, and Emilia Blum. A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 8:30 AM at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church in The Villages. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida with Military Honors.

Memorial donations can be sent to JDRF, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at jdrf.org in Robert’s name. | Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory, Lady Lake. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Robert Morgan Peters PhD, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Here’s how to drive in a roundabout

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager points to a source of information for drivers when it comes to navigating roundabouts.

A message for Commissioner Doug Gilpin

A Village of Bonita resident has a message for a Sumter County commissioner who will be seeking re-election. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The image Trump portrays

A Village of Virginia Trace resident has to respond to a previous Letter to the Editor about former President Trump.

Thank you to my great neighbors

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to offer thanks for some great neighbors.

2020 election results and Biden’s first year in office

A Village of Buttonwood resident says it’s obvious that President Biden has been a disaster in the White House. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos