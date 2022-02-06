55.4 F
Sunday, February 6, 2022
$8,000 in deed compliance fines to be forgiven at home in The Villages

By Meta Minton

The Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors is set to forgive $8,000 in deed compliance fines at a home on the Historic Side of The Villages.

The home at 1003 Nell Way was owned by Charles Stansburge, who is now deceased. The home was the subject of a public hearing in 2013 and was found in violation of deed compliance.

The District hired a contractor to cut the grass at the home a total of 32 times. The home went into foreclosure and a lien was placed on the property.

The home was sold and ownership was transferred Dec. 28, 2020 to Laskowitz LLC.

A judgement was received for the VCCDD, but the sale did not yield enough to cover the Community Standards fines.
The forgiveness of $8,000 in fines is on the VCCDD agenda for its meeting set for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Savannah Center. However, the item is on the consent portion of the agenda, which means it will likely be approved without any discussion.

