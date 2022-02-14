39.4 F
Monday, February 14, 2022
Ruth Wheaton

By Staff Report
Ruth C. Wheaton
Ruth C. Wheaton

Ruth C. Wheaton passed away on January 11, 2022 at the Williston Care Center in Williston, Florida. Ruth was born in Petoskey, Michigan on July 25th, 1920 and was the daughter of James and Leona (Hawkins) Annis (both deceased). She had four sisters and a brother: Harriet E. Vaughn (William, both deceased), Carolyn A. Hawkins (Paul, both deceased), Alice M. Southwoood (Russell, both deceased), Ethellynne M. Niewick and Ralph Annis (deceased). Ruth married Alton Wheaton in 1939. They lived on a Bear Creek Township, Emmet County, MI farm until 1979 when they retired and moved to Florida. Alton passed away in 1987. They had two sons: Dean Wheaton (deceased) and Fred Wheaton (deceased) and daughter-in-law Margie of Rockville, MD and six grandchildren: David Wheaton (deceased), Gail Stires (Jon), Beth Jackson, Glenn Wheaton (Sara), Scott Wheaton (Sheila) and Wendy Pierce (Adrian). She leaves 12 great grandchildren: TJ Jackson, Jordan Jackson, Sterling Jackson, Kaelynn Stires, Evan Stires, Capri Pierce, Callie Pierce, AJ Pierce, Elise Wheaton, Charlotte Wheaton, Jonathan Wheaton, and Grayson Wheaton.

