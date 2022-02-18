81.1 F
The Villages
Friday, February 18, 2022
Oxford woman arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle parked at dental office

By Meta Minton
Stephanie Lynn Odell
An Oxford woman was arrested after a K-9 alerted on her vehicle which was parked at a dental office which has been battling a trespassing problem.

Stephanie Lynn Odell, 33, had been seated in the passenger side of a silver four-door Kia shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday which was parked at Lifetime Dentistry at 13851 U.S. Hwy. 441, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The office has been experiencing a problem with trespassing. Odell and a male companion said they had parked there to walk to a nearby fish games arcade.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle. A search turned up a glass pipe with pink decoration. It had the residue of a crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Odell was arrested on a charge of possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

