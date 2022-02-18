Thomas Plante Sr.

68.7 F
Friday, February 18, 2022
By Staff Report
Thomas R. Plante Sr., “Tom” of The Villages, FL, and long-time resident of Atkinson, NH, passed peacefully on February 8, 2022, at the age of 75. Loving husband to Leslie Holmes Plante for 52 years, Tom is also survived by sons Tom Jr., and wife, Liz, of Tewksbury Twp, NJ, and Patrick, and wife Andrea, of Portsmouth, NH, as well as his beloved grandchildren Annabel, Mack, Olivia, Elana and James. He will also be missed by his nephews and nieces, great nephews and great-nieces, as well as a far-reaching circle of friends, all of whom he loved dearly. Known affectionately as Tommy, Big Tom, Dad, Uncle Tom, Coach, and Grampa, he was born on November 12, 1946, in Pittsfield, NH, where he was a three-sport high school athlete and lifeguard. Tom met his wife-to-be in 1966, and together with his sweetheart built a wonderful life filled with love, laughter, and adventure. An early computer programmer, and then a marketing executive, Tom’s career in Massachusetts’ high-tech sector spanned four decades by way of Wang Laboratories, EMC, and Hitachi Data Systems. Always active, and an avid golfer, traveler, and host, retirement saw Tom and Leslie fill their home with family and friends on any occasion. Services will be held this springtime in New Hampshire, with details to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tom’s name to The Jimmy Fund at Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

