Wildwood Mayor proclaims March ‘Irish American Heritage Month’ with local Hibernians

March will be “Irish American Heritage Month” in Wildwood under a proclamation made by Mayor Ed Wolf with the local chapter of America’s oldest Irish Catholic fraternal organization.

Wolf made the announcement with President John Gaffney and Brother Ed Sullivan from The Ancient Order of Hibernians, Lake County, Division I, Blessed Mother Theresa of Calcutta.

The Ancient Order of Hibernians was founded concurrently in the coal-mining region of Pennsylvania and New York City in May 1836. The Order can trace its roots back to a series of similar societies that existed in Ireland for more than 300 years.

The AOH currently exists in America, Canada, Ireland, England, Wales and Scotland. However, while the organizations share a common thread, the American AOH is a separate and much larger organization.