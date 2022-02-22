83 F
The Villages
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Wildwood police nab Ohio man suspected of attempted murder

By Meta Minton
Raymond Floyd Bond
Raymond Floyd Bond

Wildwood police drew their weapons and nabbed an Ohio man suspected of attempted murder.

Raymond Floyd Bond, 33, of Columbus, Ohio, was being sought by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office when a pinging phone was traced to the Comfort Inn on South Main Street in Wildwood.

Wildwood police officers went to the hotel at about 6:30 p.m. Monday and confirmed he had rented a room. They found him sleeping in a white Freightliner semi with a Western Express company logo, parked in the hotel parking lot. Before approaching him, the officers deployed stop sticks near the truck’s tires. They took Bond into custody at gunpoint. Bond was in possession of the cell phone of the person he allegedly attempted to kill, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. He also had a handgun tucked in the visor of the truck.

Bond has five previous felony convictions, including robbery with a firearm in 2008.

He was arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was being held without bond for the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

