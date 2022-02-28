Fast-growing restaurant chain coming to Brownwood in The Villages

A fast-growing restaurant chain is coming to Brownwood in The Villages.

Another Broken Egg Cafe will open an eatery in the 3,700-square-foot location at 3711 Meggison Road, next door to Cody’s Original Roadhouse. The restaurant is expected to open later this year.

The restaurant chain is famous for breakfast, brunch and lunch.

The original Another Broken Egg Cafe opened in 1996 in Old Mandeville, La. The second location opened in 1998 in Destin in Florida. In 2013, Entrepreneur Magazine names Another Broken Egg Cafe as one of the “Top 500 Franchise Businesses in America.”

Despite the challenges of COVID-19, the chain has continued to flourish.

“It’s been truly rewarding to lead our brand to new heights despite a variety of pandemic-related obstacles,” said Paul Macaluso, president and CEO of Another Broken Egg Cafe in an interview last year with RestaurantNews.com. “Our recent success is a testament to our entire team at Another Broken Egg Cafe and especially our franchisees. They’ve worked extremely hard to ensure their restaurants rebounded quickly and we can’t wait to see what everyone accomplishes in the second quarter and beyond.”