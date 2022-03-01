74.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, March 1, 2022
type here...

Wildwood population to grow to 130,000 increasing need for roads and water

By Marv Balousek

In 30 years, the once tiny city of Wildwood is predicted to balloon to more than 130,000 residents, according to a proposed 2050 comprehensive plan.

Prepared by the S&ME consulting firm, the plan was scheduled for consideration Tuesday by the planning and zoning special magistrate. After state review, it is expected to come up for city commission adoption in May.

At their meeting Monday night, commissioners also heard the first reading of a proposed ordinance requested by The Villages Development Co. to annex about 567 acres to the city for further expansion of the Villages of Southern Oaks.

The annexation would add a large parcel along County Road 471 east of Sumterville and smaller parcels along the south side of County Road 470 as The Villages continues its development march southward to the city limits of Center Hill.

The proposed comprehensive plan found that Wildwood’s population growth will cause deficient housing and roadway capacity by 2050 and a significant demand for water and sewer services over the next two decades.

S&ME recommended the city streamline its comprehensive plan by condensing land-use categories from 28 to 18, eliminating redundant policies and removing elements no longer required by statute.

The consulting firm also suggested that Wildwood add policies to support the planned Florida Turnpike expansion.

The city’s current comprehensive plan for 2035 was adopted in 2010 and amended many times due to growth. In 2010, Wildwood’s population was 6,500 and reached 21,000 residents a year ago.

During the last quarter of 2021, Wildwood’s development services department processed 1,298 projects including 940 residential permits in the Villages of Southern Oaks and 60 in the Village of Fenney.

Due to The Villages governmental structure as unincorporated, Wildwood includes a portion of The Villages north and south of County Road 466A and the entire Villages of Southern Oaks development south of State Road 44. It also stretches northward to include Oxford near County Road 466 and U.S. 301.

Founded in 1973, S&ME has offices in Orlando and throughout the southeastern United States. It provides engineering, design, environmental and construction services to industrial, commercial and governmental customers. The company was chosen from among eight consulting firms in October 2020 to complete the Wildwood plan.

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Is a drop off considered Bad Parking?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident wonders if a drop off should be considered Bad Parking here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

A white cross is a symbol of one’s Christian faith

A Village of Sabal Chase resident contends that a white cross is a symbol of one’s Christian faith. It should not be categorized as a lawn ornament. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Sorry Syd Tenenbaum, but information is readily available

A Village of Pinellas resident responds to a Villager who objects to publication of information that he believes should be kept private.

We need President Trump more than ever

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends we need President Trump more than ever.

Tell the full truth about the price of oil

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident calls on frequent letter writer Larry Moran to tell, “the full truth.”

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos