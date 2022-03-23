Suddenly, on March 12, 2022, Dennis Eiben, 78, of The Villages and Pittsburgh, passed away. He was devoted husband of 52 years of Nancy Eiben and dear father of Brad (Staci) of Murrysville, PA, and Dan of Santa Ana, CA. Dennis was proud grandfather to Natalie, Shane and Laura. He leaves sister Audrey Malloy (Ted) of Summerfield FL. A basketball star in his youth, Dennis was the ultimate sports fan. His greatest joys were his grandchildren and their swimming, football and volleyball. He was a loyal Steelers fan. Dennis was an accomplished stained glass artist and enjoyed making unique glass creations for family, friends and charities. He also enjoyed ballroom dancing. He exemplified kindness, faith and integrity.

A special thanks to Gregg and Peggy Fisher of The Villages for their unending generosity during this difficult time. The family would also like to thank the medical staff at Ocala Regional Hospital, especially Dr. Adesh Prashad, and The Villages Fire & Rescue.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.