69.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
type here...

Dennis Eiben

By Staff Report
Dennis Eiben
Dennis Eiben

Suddenly, on March 12, 2022, Dennis Eiben, 78, of The Villages and Pittsburgh, passed away. He was devoted husband of 52 years of Nancy Eiben and dear father of Brad (Staci) of Murrysville, PA, and Dan of Santa Ana, CA. Dennis was proud grandfather to Natalie, Shane and Laura. He leaves sister Audrey Malloy (Ted) of Summerfield FL. A basketball star in his youth, Dennis was the ultimate sports fan. His greatest joys were his grandchildren and their swimming, football and volleyball. He was a loyal Steelers fan. Dennis was an accomplished stained glass artist and enjoyed making unique glass creations for family, friends and charities. He also enjoyed ballroom dancing. He exemplified kindness, faith and integrity.

A special thanks to Gregg and Peggy Fisher of The Villages for their unending generosity during this difficult time. The family would also like to thank the medical staff at Ocala Regional Hospital, especially Dr. Adesh Prashad, and The Villages Fire & Rescue.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Legislation would reform Florida’s outdated law on divorce

A reader from Coral Gables responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about an effort to reform Florida’s laws on divorce and alimony.

Larry Moran getting much of his propaganda from Tucker Carlson

A Village of Pine Hills resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor from Larry Moran. He wonders if Larry is getting much of his propaganda from Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.

New conservatism focused on hatred

A reader from Colorado warns that we are seeing a new generation of “conservatives,” grown persons who have traded in their parents’ beliefs for a new creed centered on hatred, violence, and entitlement.

Just call him Tsar DeSantis

A Village of Sanibel resident offers some harsh criticism of Gov. Ron DeSantis. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Biden should be removed from office

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident contends that President Biden should be removed from office.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos