An easy solution to the little white cross court case

To the Editor:

The CDD 8 Board doesn’t want to open a can of worms by upholding or dismissing the little white cross case. Either way they are wrong.

There are exceptions to every rule, no matter who or where in the USA.

They should consider, “Approving All Lawn Ornaments in flower beds that are Under 12 inches in height from the ground.”

That would make everyone a winner and stop the harassment of good people like the Andersons with these minor issues.

It would not take away from the aesthetics of our community and if some wants to put a cat or frog or little white cross or Star of David out, then no problem. Our CDD is full of small and very large lawn lawn ornaments and no one cares.

Jim Bowie

Village of Bonnybrook