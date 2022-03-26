76.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, March 26, 2022
type here...

An easy solution to the little white cross court case

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The CDD 8 Board doesn’t want to open a can of worms by upholding or dismissing the little white cross case. Either way they are wrong.
There are exceptions to every rule, no matter who or where in the USA.
They should consider, “Approving All Lawn Ornaments in flower beds that are Under 12 inches in height from the ground.”
That would make everyone a winner and stop the harassment of good people like the Andersons with these minor issues.
It would not take away from the aesthetics of our community and if some wants to put a cat or frog or little white cross or Star of David out, then no problem. Our CDD is full of small and very large lawn lawn ornaments and no one cares.

Jim Bowie
Village of Bonnybrook

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Residents need to be involved in decisions about apartment parking in Spanish Springs

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Woodbury resident says residents should be involved in upcoming decisions about reserved parking spaces for apartment dwellers at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Lake Miona Trail needs our support

A Villager encourages residents to support a plan for the Lake Miona Trail, in spite of the burgeoning costs. He suggests that Villagers in the north also deserve a scenic path for walking and birding. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Theft of my husband’s handicapped placard

A Village of Buttonwood woman writes that her husband’s Florida DMV Handicap Parking Placard was stolen from his golf cart. He has trouble walking and the golf cart is his only means of transportation.

Commissioner Gilpin demonstrates blatant disregard for voters

A Villager attended this past Tuesday’s Sumter County Commission meeting and says Commissioner Doug Gilpin demonstrated his blatant disregard for the voters of the county. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We admire Villagers who want to show their faith

A couple from the Village of Bonnybrook, in a Letter to the Editor, offers support for Villagers who want to show their faith by displaying little white crosses.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos