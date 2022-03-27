54.1 F
The Villages
Sunday, March 27, 2022
Crime scene tech investigates apparent suicide at postal station in The Villages

By David Towns

A crime scene technician and deputies from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office were investigating an apparent suicide Sunday morning at a postal station in The Villages.

Residents of the area said that at about 7:30 a.m., deputies were canvassing the neighborhood and knocking on doors around the St. Charles Postal Station, asking if Villagers had heard anything during the night.

A crime scene technician examines a vehicle at the St. Charles Postal Station
A crime scene technician examines a vehicle at the St. Charles Postal Station.
This slate gray Honda CRV was left behind at the postal station
This slate gray Honda CRV was left behind at the postal station.

The investigation appeared to centered on a slate gray Honda CRV that was left behind at the postal station. The vehicle had a Florida license plate.

The Villages Public Safety Department also responded to the postal station on Bailey Trail, not far from the SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

This is the second suicide investigation within a week to be conducted by Sumter County deputies.

The sheriff’s office was out early Thursday morning at the site of another apparent suicide in the Village of Belvedere, not far from The Villages High School.

No information has been released in either of the cases.

