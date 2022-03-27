Crime scene tech investigates apparent suicide at postal station in The Villages

A crime scene technician and deputies from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office were investigating an apparent suicide Sunday morning at a postal station in The Villages.

Residents of the area said that at about 7:30 a.m., deputies were canvassing the neighborhood and knocking on doors around the St. Charles Postal Station, asking if Villagers had heard anything during the night.

The investigation appeared to centered on a slate gray Honda CRV that was left behind at the postal station. The vehicle had a Florida license plate.

The Villages Public Safety Department also responded to the postal station on Bailey Trail, not far from the SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

This is the second suicide investigation within a week to be conducted by Sumter County deputies.

The sheriff’s office was out early Thursday morning at the site of another apparent suicide in the Village of Belvedere, not far from The Villages High School.

No information has been released in either of the cases.