Parking for apartment dwellers at town square

To the Editor:

Saw in last week’s Villages-News.com, that the apartments are a “go” for the Katie Belle’s space. A square ain’t a square if one side is missing. Sixteen parking spaces reserved for tenants? How long would it be before 16 more were requested? My wife and I are prior four-year Villagers, and the square, along with the beloved Katie Belle’s, was what it was all about. If The Villages Sales/Whatever Else, keeps messin’ with the square, what’s gonna be your selling points? Make the square like it used to be; bring back Katie Belle’s, the perfect dimension.

Hugo Buchanan

Prior Villager, now Lady Lake