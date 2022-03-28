81.9 F
The Villages
Monday, March 28, 2022
Woman arrested during nose-biting family feud after drinking at Cody’s 

By Staff Report
Samantha Ann Apiquian
Samantha Ann Apiquian

A woman was arrested during a nose-biting family feud after members went drinking at Cody’s Original Roadhouse in The Villages.

Samantha Ann Apiquian, 26, of Wildwood and family members had been drinking Friday night at the restaurant and then went to a woman’s home at Lakeside Landings in Oxford, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Once at Lakeside Landings, the group continued drinking and an argument broke out when one person spilled a drink on the floor.

Apiquian began yelling at a man and started “getting in his face,” the report said. The man told Apiquian to “back up and leave him alone,” but she refused to do so. They went outside where the “argument escalated.” Apiquian struck the man in the face with her fist “multiple times” and “bit him in the nose.” A man described as a “brother-in-law” attempted to separate the pair, but the brawl continued until officers arrived in the wee hours Saturday morning at the home on Silver Maple Avenue.

The man had suffered a swollen lip, multiple scratches on his face and neck and his left side eyebrow area was swollen as a result of the altercation with Apiquian.

The Plainfield, Ill. native was arrested on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $250 bond.

