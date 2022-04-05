Norman Cloutier

Norman (Norm) Cloutier of The Villages passed away in the early morning of April 2nd, 2022. He was 91 years old. His beloved wife of 70 years, Rita, and two sons, Rick and Dale, were by his side when he was called home to the Lord.

Norm was born in Marshfield, Vermont in 1930, and was a Navy veteran. In his golden years, he enjoyed spending time on the golf courses. Over his tenure as a “man of golf,” he managed to score seven holes-in-one. In fact, he was boasting of his latest just days before his passing—a fact that he absolutely would have wanted us to include here, in the chronicle of his life. He was also very proud to have helped craft over 80,000 rosaries for “the Rosary Makers” over the past 7 years, in service to his faith.

Norm will be remembered for his dry sense of humor, quick wit, and love for both his family and the great game of golf. He is survived by his large family, which includes his wife, sons, two daughters-in-law, brother (Richard), sisters (Pauline and Yvette), five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. His legacy is one of love and laughter, and he will be dearly missed.