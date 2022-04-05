87.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, April 5, 2022
type here...

The Villages seems terrible from the outside

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

My wife and I retired recently. We have long considered settling in The Villages because of the people, amenities and opportunities for a stimulating and active retirement.
However, if you go by just what you can read here, it looks like it is a terrible, failing community filled with criminals, drinks and intolerant unhappy people.
We don’t live there, so I don’t know if that is or is not the case. Admittedly, it could be a reflection of this publication and not a glimpse of true Villages life.
But you have to be aware of the perception. I genuinely hope I am wrong and the promise of The Villages remains in place. If that is the case, I hope the community will focus on building tolerant and neighborly relationships, and working with one another, local government and the Developer in an effort to fix what is broken and ensure the promise of the community is a reality.
Look to your external news, letters, etc with an external eye, and ask yourself if you would like to live there if you didn’t already. Just a hint from a potential neighbor who hopes he is wrong.

Greg Wilson

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Why did U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster vote against affordable insulin?

A Village of Calumet Grove resident would like to know why U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster voted against affordable insulin for his constituents.

The big reason people speed in The Villages

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his theory as to why people speed in The Villages.

Restaurant servers should be paid higher wages

A Village of Springdale resident weighs in on the labor shortage facing restaurant operators. In a Letter to the Editor, he offers an idea.

Governor should focus on paying down Florida’s debt

A Village of Pennecamp resident is urging the governor to use the sales tax windfall to pay down Florida’s debt. Read his Letter to the Editor.

You can’t order a bottle of Chianti from an underage server

A reader responds to a previous Letter to the Editor, in which the suggestion was made to bring in more student workers at restaurants in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos