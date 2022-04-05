The Villages seems terrible from the outside

To the Editor:

My wife and I retired recently. We have long considered settling in The Villages because of the people, amenities and opportunities for a stimulating and active retirement.

However, if you go by just what you can read here, it looks like it is a terrible, failing community filled with criminals, drinks and intolerant unhappy people.

We don’t live there, so I don’t know if that is or is not the case. Admittedly, it could be a reflection of this publication and not a glimpse of true Villages life.

But you have to be aware of the perception. I genuinely hope I am wrong and the promise of The Villages remains in place. If that is the case, I hope the community will focus on building tolerant and neighborly relationships, and working with one another, local government and the Developer in an effort to fix what is broken and ensure the promise of the community is a reality.

Look to your external news, letters, etc with an external eye, and ask yourself if you would like to live there if you didn’t already. Just a hint from a potential neighbor who hopes he is wrong.

Greg Wilson