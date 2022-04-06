85.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, April 6, 2022
type here...

Site plan approved for Florida Credit Union at Trailwinds Village in Wildwood

By Marv Balousek

Another credit union is planned for Trailwinds Village, north of County Road 466A near Pinellas Plaza.

Florida Credit Union, based in Gainesville, will open a branch along Seven Mile Drive east of Trailwinds Boulevard.

Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of a site plan for the 5,827-square-foot credit union at a meeting Tuesday of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Committee. The City Commission is expected to act on the site plan later this month.

This map shows the location of Florida Credit Union at Trailwinds Village
This map shows the location of Florida Credit Union at Trailwinds Village.

Florida Credit Union started in 1954 as a financial institution for teachers in Alachua County. Today, the credit union serves 48 counties with branches in Gainesville, Ocala, DeLand, Starke and Lake City.

Financial services include free checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, auto loans and mortgages. The site will include parking and drive-up windows on 1.6 acres.

Florida Credit Union joins Vystar Credit Union as the second financial institution in Trailwinds Village. Based in Jacksonville, Vystar Credit Union is located along CR 466A.

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Fund raising to pay legal fees

A Village of Santo Domingo resident offers his thoughts with regard to two suspended Sumter County commissioners seeking financial help with their legal fees.

An open letter to Villagers for Trump about Putin

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in an open letter to Villagers for Trump, asks some pointed questions about the former president adoration of Putin.

The Villages seems terrible from the outside

In a Letter to the Editor, a retiree writes that The Villages looks terrible from the outside.

Why did U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster vote against affordable insulin?

A Village of Calumet Grove resident would like to know why U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster voted against affordable insulin for his constituents.

The big reason people speed in The Villages

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his theory as to why people speed in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos