Site plan approved for Florida Credit Union at Trailwinds Village in Wildwood

Another credit union is planned for Trailwinds Village, north of County Road 466A near Pinellas Plaza.

Florida Credit Union, based in Gainesville, will open a branch along Seven Mile Drive east of Trailwinds Boulevard.

Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of a site plan for the 5,827-square-foot credit union at a meeting Tuesday of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Committee. The City Commission is expected to act on the site plan later this month.

Florida Credit Union started in 1954 as a financial institution for teachers in Alachua County. Today, the credit union serves 48 counties with branches in Gainesville, Ocala, DeLand, Starke and Lake City.

Financial services include free checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, auto loans and mortgages. The site will include parking and drive-up windows on 1.6 acres.

Florida Credit Union joins Vystar Credit Union as the second financial institution in Trailwinds Village. Based in Jacksonville, Vystar Credit Union is located along CR 466A.