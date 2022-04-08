Deputy nabs man from Mexico operating vehicle without driver’s license

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy nabbed a man from Mexico operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.

Miguel Angel Marin Lopez, 26, of Webster, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe with North Carolina license plates which expired in 2021 and was pulled over on Thursday night on County Road 48, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, Lopez handed the deputy a Mexican identification card and admitted he had never had a valid driver’s license in Florida or any other state.

Lopez was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond. He was also issued a written warning for the expired license plate violation.