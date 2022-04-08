67.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, April 8, 2022
type here...

Deputy nabs man from Mexico operating vehicle without driver’s license

By Meta Minton
Miguel Angel Marin Lopez
Miguel Angel Marin Lopez

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy nabbed a man from Mexico operating a vehicle without a driver’s license.

Miguel Angel Marin Lopez, 26, of Webster, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe with North Carolina license plates which expired in 2021 and was pulled over on Thursday night on County Road 48, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, Lopez handed the deputy a Mexican identification card and admitted he had never had a valid driver’s license in Florida or any other state.

Lopez was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond. He was also issued a written warning for the expired license plate violation.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Village of Pennecamp resident in disbelief after responses to Letter to the Editor

A Village of Pennecamp resident is in disbelief after responses to his recent Letter to the Editor.

So how about President Kamala Harris?

A Village of Virginia Trace resident wonders if those eager for President Biden to be impeached are ready for President Kamala Harris. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Gov. DeSantis under attack for protecting freedom

A reader, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that Gov. Ron DeSantis is under attack for protecting freedom.

The world will not be safe as long as Putin is in power

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Silver Lake resident contends the world will not be safe as long as Putin is in power.

Fund raising to pay legal fees

A Village of Santo Domingo resident offers his thoughts with regard to two suspended Sumter County commissioners seeking financial help with their legal fees.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos