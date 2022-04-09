Villager with criminal record in Michigan files to run for Sumter Commission

A Villager with a criminal record in Michigan has filed to run for a seat on the Sumter County Commission.

Daniel Myslakowski of the Village of Lake Deaton filed paperwork Friday indicating he will run for the District 5 seat which is currently empty as a result of the sudden resignation of appointed Commissioner Diane Spencer.

Myslakowski, who is running as a Republican, joins a field of candidates that includes suspended Commissioner Oren Miller and Villager Don Wiley, who currently serves as the chairman of the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

Myslakowski ran unsuccessfully for the Sumter County Commission in 2020.

According to Oakland County, Mich. court records, Myslakowski was arrested in 2011 for assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest. He served three days in jail and was placed on probation for a year. He was also ordered to stay away from alcohol and controlled substances without a prescription. In addition, he was ordered into anger management.

Myslakowski ran unsuccessfully in 2010 for the Michigan House of Representatives.