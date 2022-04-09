65.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, April 9, 2022
type here...

Villager with criminal record in Michigan files to run for Sumter Commission

By Meta Minton
Daniel Myslakowski

A Villager with a criminal record in Michigan has filed to run for a seat on the Sumter County Commission.

Daniel Myslakowski of the Village of Lake Deaton filed paperwork Friday indicating he will run for the District 5 seat which is currently empty as a result of the sudden resignation of appointed Commissioner Diane Spencer.

Myslakowski, who is running as a Republican, joins a field of candidates that includes suspended Commissioner Oren Miller and Villager Don Wiley, who currently serves as the chairman of the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

Myslakowski ran unsuccessfully for the Sumter County Commission in 2020.

According to Oakland County, Mich. court records, Myslakowski was arrested in 2011 for assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest. He served three days in jail and was placed on probation for a year. He was also ordered to stay away from alcohol and controlled substances without a prescription. In addition, he was ordered into anger management.

Myslakowski ran unsuccessfully in 2010 for the Michigan House of Representatives.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Where is God in Ukraine?

A Village of Citrus Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks where God is when it comes to Ukraine. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Inspired by Biden and Harris

A Village of Poinciana resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a harsh assessment of President Biden and Vice President Harris.

Billionaire Income Tax would be unconstitutional

A Village of Belvedere resident contends President Biden’s Billionaire Income Tax would be unconstitutional.

Leave the little white crosses alone

A Village of Belvedere resident says the little white crosses in The Villages should be left alone. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Questions remain unanswered

A Village of Mallory Square resident has a list of questions he wishes the Developer would answer.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos