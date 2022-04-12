82.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Lady Lake man arrested after allegedly pawning $4,300 ring for $300

By Meta Minton
Richard Kenneth Fibish
Richard Kenneth Fibish

A Lady Lake man has been arrested after allegedly pawning a $4,300 ring for $300.

Richard Kenneth Fibish, 51, who lives at 260 W. McClendon St., was arrested after turning himself in Monday afternoon at the Lake County Jail. He was taken into custody on warrants charging him with defrauding a pawn broker and dealing in stolen property.

Fibish pawned the $4,300 ring in February at Leesburg Value Pawn and received $300, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. He presented a Wisconsin identification card at the time of the transaction. He signed the required documents and the transaction was captured on video surveillance. The ring had been stolen from its owner, who lives in Sumter County.

Fibish was booked without bond because it was considered a violation of his probation on a previous conviction for driving under the influence.

