Don’t use public Wi-Fi to file your federal taxes

The federal tax-filing deadline is just a few days away and millions of Americans will be busy this weekend preparing their taxes.

This week, I issued a Consumer Alert for those last-minute tax filers, warning them not to use public Wi-Fi when preparing or uploading sensitive information.

Hackers exploit vulnerabilities in public Wi-Fi to steal personal information through multiple schemes, but these schemes are usually avoidable if the correct precautions are taken.

Here are some tips to help protect your information online:

Never use public Wi-Fi to file taxes or access apps that contain personal or financial information;

Do not stay permanently logged in to accounts—even if an app is running in the background, a hacker could still access the information; and

Use a cellular connection if accessing private information in public is necessary.

To report hacking or identity theft as a result of a public Wi-Fi scam, visit IdentityTheft.gov or call (877) 438-4338.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.