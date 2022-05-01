Donna Jean Mitchell, age 88 of Lady Lake, Florida passed away peacefully at home on the evening of Wednesday April 27, 2022.

Donna Loved the Arts, travel, painting and her family.

Donna will be sorely missed by her surviving Son: Mike Mitchell (Sandie); Daughter: Garnie Hoss (Bob); Daughter Nedra Colligan; Beloved Grandmother of Alina, Matthew, Keith, Jean, Eliza, Kevin and Cristi; Beloved Great Grandmother of 17.

A Celebration of Life for Donna Jean Mitchell will be held 11:00 A.M. Monday May 16, 2022 at the Lady Lake Chapel of Beyers Funeral Home. Where friends may call from 10-11:00 A.M.