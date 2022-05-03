Guatemalan wanted in Kansas nabbed while speeding on Florida Turnpike in Wildwood

A Guatemalan wanted in Kansas was nabbed while speeding on the Florida Turnpike in Wildwood.

Alex Abelardo Miranda Lopez, 20, was driving a blue Nissan Titan pickup truck and traveling at 87 miles per hour at about 5 p.m. Monday near Mile Marker 307, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

During a traffic stop, the native of San Marcos, Guatemala admitted he does not have a driver’s license and handed the trooper a Guatemala Counselor photo ID card. He was arrested on a charge of driving without a valid license. When he was being booked at the Sumter County Detention Center, it was determined that he was wanted as a fugitive from justice in Kansas. He was being held without bond at the jail.