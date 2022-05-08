John Charles Shoup, 84 of Wildwood, formerly of Oakdale, Pa., passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022. He was born Nov. 22,1937 in Scott Township, Allegheny County, Pa.

Son of the late Edward 0. and Alberta ( Gorman) Shoup, John was a 1956 graduate of South Fayette High School and honorably served in the United States Army. He retired from LTV Steel with 30 years service. He found great pleasure in hunting and fishing with friends and family. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his stepfather Mark Denny, brothers-in­ law John Alrutz, Thomas, Nicholaus and Donald Lokomski and Joseph D’Alessandris.

He is survived by his wife Lucille (Lokomski) Shoup, siblings Don (Marie) Shoup, Robert (Donna) Shoup, Betsy Alrutz, sisters-in-law Martha Lokomski and Diane D’Alessandris and brother-in-law Michael (Beth) Lokomski.

He is also survived by his three children, Joni (David) Timczyk, Judy (Gary) Delaguila and Patty Shoup also three stepchildren, Kimberly (Donald) Crisi, Charles (Wendy) Rowe and Schelly Huber. He was the proud grandfather of David (Audra) Timczyk, Rebecca Timczyk (Jarod), Nicole (Jordan) Giralico and Jessica Pallas and step-grandfather to Donald Crisi Jr., Schelby and Storm Rowe. He was also blessed with four great-grandchildren, Paige and Mikaela Timczyk, Jay LaRocca and Avery Giralico, along with many nieces and nephews.

A memorial gathering for friends and family will be held at a future date.