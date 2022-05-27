Eileen M. Farmer-Lustgarten passed away May 22, 2022. She was born July 11, 1939 in Mount Holly, a rural southern New Jersey town to Joseph Malloy and Philomena Marcellino Malloy.

With four brothers she was teased mercilessly, such as when they convinced her the bull they passed on the way to school was provoked by her beloved red shoes. She had fond memories of blueberry picking and clam digging with cousins from all over New York and New Jersey coming to visit the country cousins to feast on the bounty of the rural and coastal Garden State. In her teens a car accident landed her in a small private hospital and the nurses introduced the boss’s son to the pretty young patient.

She married Keith Farmer and raised three girls while working for the US Post Office, and then a stint in northern Maine where they opened a restaurant, “The Potato House” with friends that introduced her to The Villages, FL more than 40 years later. Her second marriage to Garry Lustgarten brought a kindred spirit that enjoyed their dinner parties with a focus on music, singing, organ playing, and Italian food. They both loved to collect: antiques, paintings, Italian renaissance or country chic, it didn’t matter. It all seemed to fit. At his passing Eileen began visiting her long time friends at The Villages.

Eileen loved the bustle at The Villages. A country girl with a city flair, she loved the opportunity to meet new friends, dance at the square, and attend the socials where she volunteered to take tickets so she could meet everyone! Always crafty, her mosaics and rug hooking groups provided a wonderful social and artistic outlet. She had devoted friends and generally was having a ball. Her energy and zest made all of us think she would go forever but on May 22, 2022 after a good week with a big win at the Kentucky Derby and then a special day of celebration with good friends, she passed away.

She is survived by her three daughters and her six grandchildren and one great grandchild: daughter Joyce Sanns, grandson Andrew Sanns and granddaughter Sarah, Will and great granddaughter, Kandace Kitchens, daughter Anne and John McMearty, grandchildren Blaine and Kyle McMearty, daughter Mildred Farmer MD, Glenn Vaughn MD and grandsons Miles and Wade Vaughn. A private celebration of life will be held Sunday for family and friends.