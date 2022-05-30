77.6 F
The Villages
Monday, May 30, 2022
By Staff Report
Charlesa Ann Nagle of The Villages, Florida, passed away on May 20th, 2022, at The Villages Regional Hospital.

Lesa was born on December 15, 1950, in Chicago, Illinois to Deon Lucille Ritchie and Charles Wilbur McDonald. Lesa’s mother was remarried to Norman Foor and she had four sisters, Diane Willis, Bonnie Oliva, Elaine Young, and Linda Beck. She graduated from Midland High School in 1968. Lesa made friends everywhere she went. She married the love of her life in 1969, was an amazing mother to two children, and was the proud Nana of four treasured grandchildren. As an adult, Lesa lived in Michigan, Illinois, Connecticut, New York, South Carolina, and Florida.

Once retired in The Villages, Lesa was involved in the Tall Trees Ladies Club, Villages Miata Club, New Wave Water Volleyball Club, Laurel Manor Water Aerobics Group and numerous card groups and book clubs. She enjoyed a good joke, playing chair volleyball, drinking a glass or two of wine, vacationing on the Outer Banks and crazy times with loved ones. Her family and friends will always remember her as a kind, supportive and wonderful person. Lesa lived by the mantra “If you can be anything you want in this world, be nice.”

Lesa is survived by her husband George Nagle, son Raymond Nagle, daughter Jessica White, son-in-law Dan White, daughter-in-law Kari Nagle, grandchildren Mallory White, George Nagle, Dawson White, and John Nagle, along with many cherished friends and family members.

A celebration of life is scheduled for 9-11 a.m. on June 3rd, 2022, at Evans Prairie Country Club (1825 Evans Prairie Trail, The Villages, FL). All are welcome to attend to celebrate Lesa’s life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org or by mail (checks and money orders only) to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

 

