Robert Joseph Hotopp

Robert Joseph (Bob) Hotopp, 86, of The Villages, formerly of Greenwood, IN went to be with the Lord on June 13, 2022.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 40 years, Mary. and their blended family of sons; Jeff (Johanna),Tony (Nancy), and Bill (Debbie), all still in Indiana; daughters Polly Jones (Jeff) of Galveston, TX and Pam Taylor of The Villages; 8 grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren; and two brothers,Tom (Alice) and Jim (Marcia). His dear son Tim predeceased him.

Bob graduated from Richmond High School in 1954. He received a BS degree from Depauw University, an MBA degree from Indiana University, and a Doctor of Jurisprudence from its School of Law. He became a CPA and respected Professor of Law and Accounting at Indiana University where he remained for 37 years.

Bob and Mary started their new adventure in The Villages in 2000. He enjoyed years as both a starter on De La Vista golf course and a gate attendant at the Morse N Gate. His infectious smile brought him frequent gifts of cookies and donuts.

Bob’s greatest loves were his family and his church family at The Garden Worship Center in Belleview.